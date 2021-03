Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 21:38 Hits: 3

Secretary of State Blinken calls for international probe into 'ongoing' atrocities, as well as exit of Eritrean troops.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/10/us-top-diplomat-decries-ethnic-cleansing-in-ethiopias-tigray