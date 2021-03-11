News roundup: American Rescue Plan passes; Republicans echo hate group; Trump caught on tape

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 03:30 Hits: 6

Today's most significant news was the House passage of the American Rescue Plan, which now goes to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. That wasn't the only news of the day, however. Here's some of the rest of it:

• Study shows Republican governors politicized their COVID-19 response, generating needless suffering

• Trump caught on tape demanding Georgia investigator look for fraud in Atlanta

• If it seems like Republicans sound like hate group, it's because they are sounding like hate group

• Poll finds voters continue to support path to citizenship—and will be angry if Congress doesn't act

• Trump Golf Club pool boy must now fund NAACP Scholarship

From the community:

• How It's Done: Professor Porter Schools Oil Executive

• Blabbering Anti-Pelosi Ad By Rep Boebert Concludes With A Threatening Flourish-An Audible Gunshot!

