Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 21:57 Hits: 3

Borussia Dortmund might not have been at their best in their second leg, but they were up for the fight against Sevilla and that was enough to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/borussia-dortmund-battle-their-way-into-champions-league-quarterfinals/a-56819837?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf