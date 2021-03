Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 18:01 Hits: 5

Afghanistan's government has reportedly decreed that girls will only be allowed to sing at women-only events. The ban sparked outrage among social media users, many of whom said it resembled the Taliban's policies.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-bans-schoolgirls-older-than-12-from-singing-reports/a-56829468?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf