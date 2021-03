Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:15 Hits: 5

Europe and the United States should agree on common rules to determine how "green" a financial investment is, France's finance minister said on Wednesday after talks with US President Joe Biden's climate envoy.

