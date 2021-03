Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:56 Hits: 5

The fate of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman in detention in Tehran, is linked to an arms deal dating back to the reign of Iran’s deposed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The UK has now agreed to pay Iran its dues. But US sanctions present the latest challenge in the case of yet another victim of Iran’s “hostage diplomacy”.

