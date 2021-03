Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 20:27 Hits: 5

Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, who was seen as a possible successor to President Alassane Ouattara, has died in a hospital in southwest Germany, two days after his 56th birthday, the government said on Wednesday.

