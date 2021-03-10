The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam. Read full story

