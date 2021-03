Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:07 Hits: 3

The United Nations' children's fund on Wednesday urged countries to contribute more money to help poor countries access coronavirus vaccines, saying around US$1 billion was needed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-covax-us-1-billion-more-needed-unicef-14377328