Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:57 Hits: 4

Football's greatest living legend, Pele, could add another to his long list of accolades: the Rio de Janeiro state legislature has voted to rename Brazil's iconic Maracana stadium for him.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/football-rio-eyes-renaming-iconic-maracana-stadium-for-pele-14377692