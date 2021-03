Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 15:20 Hits: 3

The proportion of Americans detained in local jails - where people are locked up awaiting trial or serving sentences for minor crimes - fell to a three-decade low last year as officials raced to ease crowding as COVID-19 spread across the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-jail-population-plunged-as-covid-19-spread--justice-department-says-14377786