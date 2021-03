Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:35 Hits: 5

US President Joe Biden has said that he wants to relaunch negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario Front, in order to resolve the long-running Western Sahara dispute. Given Europe's deep ties to the territory, the EU should take a leading role in this initiative.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/western-sahara-polisario-morocco-political-solution-by-ana-palacio-2021-03