In Rejection of Austerity, Democrats Push Forward Landmark $1.9 Trillion Relief Package

As President Joe Biden prepares to sign the sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID relief package into law, we speak with economist Stephanie Kelton, author of “The Deficit Myth,” about how the bill could help cut child poverty in half and provide a historic economic boost to the poorest people in the United States. “This is a piece of legislation that recognizes the immense pain that exists all across this country, and it delivers help,” says Kelton, a professor at Stony Brook University and former adviser to Bernie Sanders.

