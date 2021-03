Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 10:49 Hits: 4

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to "terrorists" in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to Iraq. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/10/pope-after-iraq-trip-seeks-answers-over-weapons-sales