Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 10:39 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: A Covid-19 outbreak has been discovered among crewmen of a cargo ship in Tanjung Pelepas port in Johor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/10/covid-19-cluster-detected-in-crew-of-cargo-vessel-at-tanjung-pelepas-says-health-dg