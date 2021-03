Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 23:23 Hits: 3

This year's United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, USÂ climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday (Mar 9) during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels.

