Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 07:51 Hits: 4

Bulgaria reported 3,502 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally in three months, while the number of deaths increased to 132, government data showed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bulgaria-reports-3-502-new-covid-19-cases--highest-in-three-months-14375088