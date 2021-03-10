The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: American Rescue Plan nears passage, FBI issues warnings, and Piers takes walk

Category: World Hits: 2

As the American Rescue Plan inches towards becoming law (a final vote in the House is expected tomorrow), the Biden administration continues to undo Trump damage and federal investigators continue to warn of the dangers posed by the insurrectionist far-right. Meanwhile, the interminable world focus on Britain's royalty has finally achieved at least something worthwhile: booting the still-insufferable Piers Morgan into self-exile. Today was a good news, bad news sort of day—but we'll take it.

Some of today's top stories:

House moves toward final passage of President Biden's American Rescue Plan

Biden admin tells Supreme Court it won't defend previous admin's discriminatory 'public charge' rule

FBI warns of far-right extremist infiltration of law enforcement in intelligence assessment

Biden's relief package hailed as 'most significant' effort to boost Black farmers in U.S. history

From the community:

Piers Morgan Just Cancelled Himself - Storms Off Set, Quits ‘Good Morning, Britain’

How can Democrats start winning in rural America again? Seeds of a revival are being planted

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020277

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version