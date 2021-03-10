News Roundup: American Rescue Plan nears passage, FBI issues warnings, and Piers takes walk

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 03:30 Hits: 2

As the American Rescue Plan inches towards becoming law (a final vote in the House is expected tomorrow), the Biden administration continues to undo Trump damage and federal investigators continue to warn of the dangers posed by the insurrectionist far-right. Meanwhile, the interminable world focus on Britain's royalty has finally achieved at least something worthwhile: booting the still-insufferable Piers Morgan into self-exile. Today was a good news, bad news sort of day—but we'll take it.

Some of today's top stories:

• House moves toward final passage of President Biden's American Rescue Plan

• Biden admin tells Supreme Court it won't defend previous admin's discriminatory 'public charge' rule

• FBI warns of far-right extremist infiltration of law enforcement in intelligence assessment

• Biden's relief package hailed as 'most significant' effort to boost Black farmers in U.S. history

From the community:

• Piers Morgan Just Cancelled Himself - Storms Off Set, Quits ‘Good Morning, Britain’

• How can Democrats start winning in rural America again? Seeds of a revival are being planted

