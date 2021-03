Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 11:48 Hits: 1

Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of the former President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, has been handed a 10-year jail term for corruption, according to state media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tunisia-court-jails-ousted-president-s-brother-in-law/a-56813289?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf