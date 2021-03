Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 13:40 Hits: 1

China's National People's Congress is expected to pass new election laws in Hong Kong that pro-democracy activists say will give more power to Communist Party loyalists and cement one-party autocracy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-china-s-new-election-laws-threaten-hong-kong-democracy/a-56815871?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf