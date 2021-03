Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:22 Hits: 1

Joachim Low will step down as head coach of Germany's national team after the European Championships. The 61-year-old led Germany to their fourth World Cup in Brazil in 2014, but has since overseen the team's decline.

