Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 18:58 Hits: 2

In a rare statement, Buckingham Palace called remarks made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey "concerning." The royals will deal with the matter privately, according to the palace.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/harry-and-meghan-the-queen-takes-racism-very-seriously/a-56820541?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf