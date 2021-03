Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 07:18 Hits: 1

In a former royal forest, tree surgeons on Monday began felling centuries-old oak trees which will be used to rebuild the wooden-framed spire of Notre-Dame de Paris after it was destroyed by fire.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210309-france-fells-centuries-old-oaks-to-rebuild-the-notre-dame-cathedral-spire