Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 11:01 Hits: 1

Daulatdia, a vast warren of alleyways and shacks the size of a small village, is the largest brothel in Bangladesh and possibly the world. Here, close to 2,000 women live and work, servicing around 3,000 clients every day. Now, the brothel's sex workers are among the first in Bangladesh to be offered a vaccine against Covid-19 and community leaders have launched a campaign to try to convince as many women as possible to get the jab.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210309-in-bangladesh-covid-19-vaccination-drive-launched-in-one-of-world-s-largest-brothels