Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 14:47 Hits: 1

Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about Covid-19, local media reported on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210309-japan-to-stage-tokyo-olympics-without-overseas-spectators