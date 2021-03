Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 15:38 Hits: 1

Ivory Coast's ruling party has won an absolute majority in parliament, the country's electoral commission announced on Tuesday, three days after a peaceful vote raised hopes that the country's recent violent tensions were behind it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210309-ivory-coast-s-ruling-party-wins-majority-in-peaceful-parliamentary-vote