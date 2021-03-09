A blunt US letter aims to revive the Afghan peace process, but jolts women on a special day

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 17:20 Hits: 2

A leaked letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ashraf Ghani instructing the Afghan president to comply with new initiatives to restart the peace process to enable a US troop pullout caught Afghan women’s rights activists by surprise on International Women’s Day and underscored the disconnect between Washington’s words and deeds.

