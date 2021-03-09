Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

Category: World Hits: 2PENITAS, Texas (Reuters) - Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and smugglers to track people paying to cross illegally into the United States. Read full story
Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/10/color-coded-passage-why-smugglers-are-tagging-us-bound-migrants-with-wristbands