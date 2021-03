Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 19:20 Hits: 0

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in Europe for the first time after a commercial deal to produce it in Italy was signed by the Moscow-based RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.

