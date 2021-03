Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 13:59 Hits: 0

Understanding the advantages and limitations of economists’ methods clarifies the value they can add to analysis of non-economic questions. Equally important, it underscores how economists’ approach can complement but never replace alternative, often qualitative methods used in other scholarly disciplines.

