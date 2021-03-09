Learn a little something about racism's reach from Meghan Markle's shocking interview

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 15:20 Hits: 0

Even though it was written some seven years ago, I don’t think I’ll soon forget reading New York attorney Lawrence Otis Graham's Washington Post op-ed in 2014. In it, the Ivy League-educated parent detailed his son's first time being called the N-word, in college. And to convey the attorney’s shock, Graham relied pretty heavily on notes of his prestige, as if “pastel-colored, non-hooded sweatshirts” and “cleanly pressed, belted, non-baggy khaki pants” would protect his son from racial profiling. Although initially offended by Graham's inference that victims of racial targeting in some way deserve it, I would be lying if I said I didn't wish some aspect of his logic was true. I could live somewhat comfortably in a world where a collared shirt could have saved George Floyd's life, or Trayvon Martin, or Breonna Taylor, whose deaths were all linked to allegations of racial profiling. But reality makes quick work of pretend play.

Not zip code, nor professional title, nor proximity to the Queen of England can protect a Black person from the vast reach of racism. Not even Meghan Markle, the actual Duchess of Sussex, was spared. Markle, whose father is white and mother is Black, revealed in an exclusive interview that aired on Sunday that worries about her son Archie's skin color started even before he was born.

Markle said during the interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey: "in the months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." A stunned Winfrey responded with: “What? Who is having that conversation with you?”

Markle struggled to find words before eventually explaining there were actually several conversations about the baby’s skin tone, not in front of her but with her husband, Prince Harry. The prince would not reveal the identity of the racists, and Winfrey said in another interview that his grandmother and grandfather were not part of the vile conversations.

The story spread like wildfire on social media, some pointing to an earlier appearance of Markle advocating for an end to racism, and others drawing correlations between her bravery in speaking out and that of the late Princess Diana.

Yet and still, all remarks weren’t positive. Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan called part of the interview an "absolute disgraceful betrayal" and dismissed Markle for suggesting racism played a part in her and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the royal family. Activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu practically demolished Morgan for it. But more than just providing a satisfying lashing for the likes of social media, she reminded the public of how racism isn’t always as overtly demonstrated as a cruel white man screaming the N-word at a Black person. “The Queen is not above reproach,” Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted. “She & the Royal Family are neither faultless or perfect. They have a case to answer for the failure to support #HarryandMeghan from racism/ hate media which led to them stepping back royal duties.”

Mos-Shogbamimu asked Morgan rhetorically what kind of grandmother would do nothing to protect Prince Harry and his wife but protect her son, Prince Andrew, when facing rape allegations. “And then you sit there hammering on about how the royal institution is not racist. Are you out of your God-forsaken mind?” Mos-Shogbamimu asked Morgan. She added: “Listen, you might learn something. The royal family as an institution is rooted in colonialism, white supremacy, and racism. The legacy's right there." That sounds like another country I’m familiar with.

