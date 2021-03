Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 09:46 Hits: 5

Over the past decade, hospitals across Syria have been attacked more than 400 times. Data obtained by DW suggests the attacks formed part of a larger strategy to cripple access to medical facilities in rebel-held areas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/syria-s-hospitals-face-systematic-attacks-report/a-56811097?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf