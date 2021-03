Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 09:04 Hits: 4

Australian health minister Greg Hunt is expected to make a full recovery after being admitted to hospital with a suspected infection two days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, his office said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-health-minister-in-hospital-after-covid-19-vaccination-14368120