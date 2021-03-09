Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 02:26 Hits: 0

The United Nations Human Rights Office urged on Monday that Myanmar's security forces release over 200 people imprisoned in Yangon's city during the anti-coup protests.

The office said via Twitter that it was deeply concerned about the fate of some 200 peaceful protestors – including women – who have been cordoned by security forces in Yangon and may be at risk of arrest or ill-treatment.

The United Nations in #Myanmar is calling for an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Sanchaung, Yangon, and to allow protestors prevented from returning home by security forces to so do safely. pic.twitter.com/xOImQhHq4Y March 8, 2021

The UN reaction comes after the security forces on Monday night blocked around 200 protesters and did not let them leave the area in Sanchaung township in Yangon, the country's largest city.

On Monday, two people were shot dead during the demonstrations as the police have fired live ammunition and tear gas all across the country. "We urge the police to immediately allow them to leave safely and without reprisals," the UN demanded.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Ethnic armed group protects demonstrators in Myanmar as tensions intensify all over the country and the police uses teargas to disperse protests against the military government. pic.twitter.com/v3fpeZnGaw March 9, 2021





Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Myanmar-UN-Demands-Release-of-200-Peaceful-Demonstrators-20210308-0027.html