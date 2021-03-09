The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Myanmar: UN Demands Release of 200 Peaceful Demonstrators

Category: World Hits: 0

Myanmar: UN Demands Release of 200 Peaceful Demonstrators

The United Nations Human Rights Office urged on Monday that Myanmar's security forces release over 200 people imprisoned in Yangon's city during the anti-coup protests.

RELATED:

Myanmar Military Junta Denies Harshness of Repression

The office said via Twitter that it was deeply concerned about the fate of some 200 peaceful protestors – including women – who have been cordoned by security forces in Yangon and may be at risk of arrest or ill-treatment.

The UN reaction comes after the security forces on Monday night blocked around 200 protesters and did not let them leave the area in Sanchaung township in Yangon, the country's largest city.   

On Monday, two people were shot dead during the demonstrations as the police have fired live ammunition and tear gas all across the country. "We urge the police to immediately allow them to leave safely and without reprisals," the UN demanded.


 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Myanmar-UN-Demands-Release-of-200-Peaceful-Demonstrators-20210308-0027.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version