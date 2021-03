Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 07:39 Hits: 3

The "EUvsDisinfo" database has exposed how Russia uses "doublespeak" to spread uncertainty and discord, giving Russian officials more room to maneuver.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-disinformation-mainly-targets-germany-eu-report/a-56812164?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf