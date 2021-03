Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 08:24 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: The government is considering a special certificate of exemption to individuals who cannot get the Covid-19 vaccine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/09/covid-19-govt-mulling-exemption-cert-for-those-unable-to-take-vaccine