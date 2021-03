Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 21:23 Hits: 0

The United States on Monday expressed alarm at "genuine security threats" to Saudi Arabia from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and elsewhere in the region after attacks on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, and it would look at improving support for Saudi defences.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us--alarmed--by-frequency-of-attacks-on-saudi-after-houthis-target-oil-heartland-14364298