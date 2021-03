Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 22:29 Hits: 0

Neanderthal fossils from a cave in Belgium believed to belong to the last survivors of their species ever discovered in Europe are thousands of years older than once thought, a new study said on Monday (Mar 8).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/neanderthals-disappeared-from-europe-earlier-than-thought--says-study-14365042