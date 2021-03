Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 22:37 Hits: 0

The death toll from accidental explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and the surrounding area rose sharply Monday to 98 with hundreds wounded, the vice president said, as the scale of the disaster became clearer.

