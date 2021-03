Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 04:02 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday (Mar 8), despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week. The letter sent by lawyers for Trump on Friday to the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-trump-republicanparty-raise-funds-money-name-image-14366772