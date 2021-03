Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 07:47 Hits: 1

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, prompting authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone in its vicinity and along the nearby coast to leave.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/hawaii-opens-evacuation-shelters-after-dam-breach-on-maui-island-14367922