Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 07:53 Hits: 3

Two Athens private hospitals will join Greece's public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/athens-enlists-private-hospitals-to-ease-covid-19-pressure-on-14367926