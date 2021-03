Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 09:35 Hits: 3

A student from Uzbekistan has been ordered to leave Russia for taking part in a January 23 rally in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, in support of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uzbek-student-deportation-navalny-rally-kazan/31139299.html