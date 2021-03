Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 19:09 Hits: 5

Iran has started enriching uranium with a third cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz, Reuters reported on March 8.

