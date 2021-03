Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 20:06 Hits: 6

A ballet performance in Kyrgyzstan with the participation of two prominent Russian ballet dancers, Sergei Manuilov and Yekaterina Pervushina, was canceled after local dancers refused to take part.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bishkek-ballet-dancers-boycott-performance-with-russians-over-pay/31140273.html