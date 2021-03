Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 21:06 Hits: 7

The pontiff's four-day visit to Iraq was an exceptional spiritual and political event. And his appeal for peace and reconciliation was directed not only at Christians, says DW's Christoph Strack.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-pope-s-vision-of-harmony-in-iraq-needs-everyday-effort/a-56810614?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf