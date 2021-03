Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 21:02 Hits: 8

BOGOTA (Reuters) - More than 11,000 people have been displaced from their homes by fighting between Colombian armed groups so far in 2021 - equivalent to seven people every hour - the country's human rights ombudsman said on Monday. Read full story

