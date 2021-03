Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 09:42 Hits: 3

Italian police have arrested a man on suspicion of helping the perpetrators of the coordinated atrocities, including the attack on the Bataclan concert hall. Scores of people were killed in the 2015 attacks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italian-police-arrest-is-suspect-over-2015-paris-attacks/a-56802972?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf