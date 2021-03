Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 16:09 Hits: 3

With two away goals and a one-goal advantage, Dortmund are in a strong position in their Champions League last-16 game versus Sevilla. Just like before the first leg, the two teams are heading in opposite directions.

