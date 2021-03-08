Belgian-Congolese singer-songwriter Syssi Mananga pays tribute to women in new opus

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 16:04 Hits: 4

Eight years after her debut album, Syssi Mananga is back with a new 12-track opus. It’s called "Mopepe Mama" and will be released in April. The album was recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic with musicians from around the world, a feat of international and virtual collaboration. Mananga tells FRANCE 24's Florence Villeminot about how the album is a celebration of women in general and mothers in particular.

